Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,178 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.