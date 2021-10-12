Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,998 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

