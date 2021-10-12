Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

