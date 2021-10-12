Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 7,557 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

