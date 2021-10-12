Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of HZO opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.