Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,961.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 241,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,424.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,851 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.