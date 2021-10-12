Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

