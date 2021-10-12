Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

