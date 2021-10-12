Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -457.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

