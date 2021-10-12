Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ITT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

