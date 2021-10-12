Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $552.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.75. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

