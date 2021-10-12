Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 560,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,021,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 116,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

