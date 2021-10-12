Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

NYSE TNET opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

