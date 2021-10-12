Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,256 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 716.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

ATHM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

