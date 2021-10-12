Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.