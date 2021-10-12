Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alcoa by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.