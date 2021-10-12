Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.