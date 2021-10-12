Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 22,759 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

