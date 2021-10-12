Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

