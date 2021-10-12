Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,068,000 after acquiring an additional 958,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

