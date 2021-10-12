Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

