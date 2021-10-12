Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $191.64.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

