BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$50.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.80. 495,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -52.75. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

