BMO Capital Markets Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.
CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.
CLH stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.