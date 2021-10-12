BMO Capital Markets Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

CLH stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

