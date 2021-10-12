BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.80.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up C$3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 978,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -53.74. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

