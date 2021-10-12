BMO Capital Markets Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.08.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.88 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,816. The firm has a market cap of C$29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

