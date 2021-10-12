BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.18 ($70.80).

BNP opened at €57.33 ($67.45) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.89 and a 200-day moving average of €53.59.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

