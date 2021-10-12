BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.18 ($70.80).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €57.33 ($67.45) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.59.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

