BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.