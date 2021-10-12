BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $278,735.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00004306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.86 or 0.99918452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.99 or 0.00496041 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,715 coins and its circulating supply is 902,927 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

