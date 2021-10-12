Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$2.18 Price Target at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Cowen from C$1.70 to C$2.18 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.86.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

