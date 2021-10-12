Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.20

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 29944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.