boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $177.81

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185.95 ($2.43), with a volume of 12706298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.95 ($2.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

