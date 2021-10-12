Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Booking worth $190,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2,461.40. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,298.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

