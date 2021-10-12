Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $129,302.76 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $129,302.76 and $40,367.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

