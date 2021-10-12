BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $128.03 or 0.00230740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $4,857.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,759 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

