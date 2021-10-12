Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Trading Up 8%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

About Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

