Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00321285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

