Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,969 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

