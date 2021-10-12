Bouygues’ (BOUYF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$41.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

