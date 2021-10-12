Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.60.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

