BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 388 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 360.30 ($4.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.96. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

