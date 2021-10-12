BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £371.70 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 127 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14).

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360.30 ($4.71). The company had a trading volume of 35,996,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.29. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

