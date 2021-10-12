Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 4,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

RMCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

