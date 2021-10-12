Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 6,700 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

RMCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

