Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $259.38

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 259.38 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 242.60 ($3.17). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 40,987 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

