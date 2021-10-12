Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 186,335 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PDC Energy worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

