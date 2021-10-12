Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

