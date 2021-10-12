Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Avnet worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth $710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avnet by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 37.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

