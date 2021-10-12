Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,610 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

